Webb (15-9) earned the win during Tuesday's 5-2 victory over Colorado, allowing one run on five hits and one walk with seven strikeouts in five innings.

Webb permitted his lone run on three singles in the top of the first and shut Colorado's offense down over the next four frames to fall in line for his fourth win in five September starts. During the stretch, the 25-year-old has pitched to a 2.96 ERA with 26 strikeouts in 27.1 innings. Webb has been one of the most durable pitchers this season -- he's tied for the MLB-lead with 32 games started and ranks fourth with 192.1 innings -- as he lines up to make one more start before the campaign concludes October 5.