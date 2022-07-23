Webb allowed a run on five hits and four walks with two strikeouts in six innings in a no-decision versus the Dodgers on Friday.

The four walks were a season high for Webb, who was able to navigate the danger fairly well. He threw 63 of 103 pitches for strikes, though his control was not as sharp as usual. The right-hander still picked up his eighth straight quality start while lowering his ERA to 2.77 with a 1.12 WHIP and 103:32 K:BB across 123.2 innings in 20 starts. He's projected for a road start in Arizona next week.