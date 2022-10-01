Webb is dealing with back stiffness and may not make another start this season, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Webb's injury doesn't appear to be a major one, but there's little sense in risking anything with the Giants all but eliminated from postseason contention. The 25-year-old righty has seen his innings jump from 148.1 last year to 192.1 this season, so shutting him down at this point may be a good idea even if he weren't dealing with a minor injury. Webb's turn in the rotation is due up Sunday, so the Giants will likely have to make a decision quite soon.