Webb may benefit from the delayed start to the season, as he was likely facing an innings limit, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Webb is a candidate for the Giants' fifth rotation spot after making his major-league debut in 2019. However, he totaled just 103 innings across Triple-A and the big-leagues last season, meaning he likely won't be able to handle a full workload in 2020. However, with the possibility of a shortened season looming, Webb may have the opportunity to start for the entire campaign without restriction.