Giants' Logan Webb: Could be helped by delay
Webb may benefit from the delayed start to the season, as he was likely facing an innings limit, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Webb is a candidate for the Giants' fifth rotation spot after making his major-league debut in 2019. However, he totaled just 103 innings across Triple-A and the big-leagues last season, meaning he likely won't be able to handle a full workload in 2020. However, with the possibility of a shortened season looming, Webb may have the opportunity to start for the entire campaign without restriction.
