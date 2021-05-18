Webb left Monday's game against the Reds due to shoulder soreness, Mark W. Sanchez of KNBR 680 San Francisco reports. He picked up the win and allowed six hits and one walk while striking out four over six scoreless innings prior to exiting.

Manager Gabe Kapler mentioned after the game that Webb didn't come back out for the seventh inning due to the shoulder issue. The plan is to get him some treatment, and the team will continue to evaluate him over the next few days. Webb will be considered day-to-day for the time being.