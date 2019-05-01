Webb received an 80-game suspension Wednesday after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance, MLBPipeline.com reports.

One of the better pitching prospects in the Giants' system, Webb was enjoying a strong season for Double-A Richmond, posting a 2.00 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 31:7 K:BB in 27 innings across his first five starts. The suspension will keep him sidelined until late July, robbing him of some crucial development time but otherwise doing little to dramatically alter his long-term outlook. Assuming he's able to pick up where he left off once eligible to rejoin Richmond, Webb might have a shot at cracking the big-league rotation at some point in 2020.

