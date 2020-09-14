Webb allowed a run on four hits and a walk and struck out five over four innings in a no-decision in the second game of Sunday's doubleheader versus the Padres.

A Wil Myers solo shot in the second inning accounted for the lone run against Webb, who was covering for Kevin Gausman (elbow). Sunday was the first time Webb had allowed fewer than four runs in his last four starts. The 23-year-old has a 4.96 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 44 strikeouts through 45.1 innings this season. His next start is expected to be next weekend versus the Athletics.