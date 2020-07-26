Webb allowed one run on six hits and a walk while striking out two in four innings in a no-decision versus the Dodgers on Saturday.

Webb needed 70 pitches (40 strikes) to get through his four innings, allowing just an RBI double to Justin Turner on the scoreboard. The 23-year-old Webb posted a 5.22 ERA in 39.2 innings last year. The right-hander is expected to face the Padres on Thursday for his next appearance, but it's unclear if he'll serve as a traditional starter or a primary pitcher in any of his outings in 2020.