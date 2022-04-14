Webb (1-0) pitched eight innings, striking out seven and allowing one run on four hits in a 2-1 win Wednesday over San Diego.

After allowing a one-out RBI triple to Jake Cronenworth in the first inning, Webb shut down the Padres the rest of the way, giving up just two singles. The eight innings pitched was the most of any starter in baseball so far this season. The 25-year-old has given up just one run in each of his two starts in 2022. His next start will likely come early next week against the Mets.