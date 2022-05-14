Webb (5-1) allowed one run on three hits and three walks over six innings Friday, striking out one batter and picking up a win over the Cardinals.

Webb gave up an RBI groundout to Paul Goldschmidt in the first innings before shutting the Cardinals down for five straight frames. It was the second time this season that he struck out only one batter, with the last one happening on April 19 when he threw just 3.2 innings. Webb is now sporting a 3.48 ERA with a 28:11 K:BB through 41.1 frames. He's expected to face the Rockies on the road next week.