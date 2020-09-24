Webb (3-4) picked up the win against the Rockies on Wednesday, allowing two runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out one batter across 5.1 innings.

The 23-year-old worked around a leadoff double allowed by Baragar in the second inning, finishing out the frame without any damage. His only blemishes on the night came from an RBI single to Trevor Story in the third and an RBI double to Raimel Tapia in the fifth. Otherwise Webb looked sharp, striking out only one batter but throwing 54 of 84 pitches for strikes. The right-hander finishes out the regular season with a 5.50 ERA and 1.52 WHIP across 13 appearances (11 starts).