Webb (9-3) earned the win during Sunday's 9-5 victory over Milwaukee, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks with five strikeouts in six plus innings.

Webb shut down Milwaukee's offense following a Willy Adames solo home run in the first inning and cruised to an easy win on an efficient 88 pitches. The 25-year-old has now delivered seven straight quality starts -- during which he's pitched to a 1.37 ERA across 46 innings -- and ranks fourth in the league with 14 quality starts on the season. Webb wraps up the first half with a 2.83 ERA and 1.10 WHIP with 101 strikeouts in 117.2 innings across 19 starts.