Webb (14-9) picked up the win on Wednesday, shutting out the Rockies over 5.1 innings while allowing just one hit and striking out five. He did not issue a walk but did hit a batter.

Webb brought his best stuff in this one as he cruised through the first five innings without allowing a hit. He was then removed from the game with one out in the sixth after allowing a single to Sean Bouchard. The right-hander threw only 66 pitches, including 13 first-pitch strikes, as the Giants look to manage his workload. Webb is projected to take the hill against the Rockies again next week in San Francisco.