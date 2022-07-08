Webb allowed a run on six hits and a walk while striking out two in eight innings in a 2-1 extra-inning loss Thursday in San Diego. He did not factor into the decision.

Webb was efficient and around the zone all night, throwing 70 of his 103 pitches for strikes. The lone mark against him came in the fourth inning when Manny Machado hit a solo homer. While he is fanning fewer batters this season, Webb's 2.98 ERA and 1.11 WHIP are nearly identical to his 3.03 ERA and 1.11 WHIP last season. His next start will likely be early next week against Arizona.