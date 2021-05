Webb (shoulder) is feeling better and is expected to make his next start, which lines up to come Saturday against the Dodgers, Mark W. Sanchez of KNBR 680 San Francisco reports.

Webb dealt with shoulder soreness in his start Monday against the Reds, but the issue doesn't appear to be a significant one. The Giants haven't officially confirmed that he'll make his outing, as they have to monitor his progress, but they appear to be optimistic.