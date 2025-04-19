Webb (2-1) took the loss Friday as the Giants were blanked 2-0 by the Angels, giving up two runs (one earned) on four hits over six innings. He struck out 12 without walking a batter.

A rare Matt Chapman error at third base contributed to a two-run second inning for the Halos, and that was all the offense either pitching staff allowed. Webb's dozen strikeouts were his highest total since his first start of the 2023 campaign, but he's already recorded double-digit Ks in two of his first five outings this season after failing to do so at all over 33 trips to the mound in 2024. The 28-year-old righty will take a 2.40 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 38:7 K:BB through 30 innings into his next start, which is scheduled to come at home next week against the Brewers.