Webb allowed four earned runs over six-plus innings Thursday in a loss to the Yankees.
Webb tallied a career-high 12 strikeouts, but he served up a solo homer to Aaron Judge in the bottom of the first inning and a two-run shot to Gleyber Torres in the bottom of the fourth. His season debut then came to an end when he walked Torres to lead off the bottom of the seventh. Webb will aim to keep the swings-and-misses coming -- but maybe limit the big flies -- in his next scheduled outing on the road against the White Sox.