Webb allowed one earned run on five hits and one walk while striking out seven across six innings in the win over the Athletics on Sunday. He did not factor into the decision.

Webb fired five scoreless innings before allowing a run in the sixth on a Mark Canha single. That run was enough for Webb to not get the win. He has six straight quality starts dating back to July 27. The 24-year-old has a 2.84 ERA and 1.13 WHIP with 105 strikeouts in 98.1 innings this season.