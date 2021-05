Webb (4-3) allowed two runs (one earned) on one hit while striking out seven across five innings to earn the win over the Dodgers on Saturday.

Webb's only hit against him came on a Justin Turner double that scored Gavin Lux in the first inning. In Webb's last three starts, he is 3-0 with a 1.06 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 17 innings. For the season, the 24-year-old has a 3.86 ERA and a 1.29 WHIP with a 9.9 K/9 in 49 innings. His next start is scheduled for Friday against the Cubs.