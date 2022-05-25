Webb didn't factor into the decision during Tuesday's 13-12 win against the Mets, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk with six strikeouts in five innings.

Webb permitted one run on three hits in the second inning and another in the fourth before departing with a comfortable six-run lead only for New York to rally with seven runs in the eighth. Though he hasn't been dominant with 40 strikeouts in 53.1 innings, the 25-year-old has been extremely steady through nine starts -- allowing four runs or fewer in every turn -- that feature a 3.54 ERA and 1.26 WHIP. He's slated to take the mound again early next week against Philadelphia.