Webb (9-11) took the loss Wednesday as the Giants were downed 4-1 by the Reds, giving up two runs on seven hits over six innings. He struck out six without walking a batter.

The right-hander delivered his NL-leading 19th quality start of the season -- only Gerrit Cole has more with 20 -- on 94 pitches (65 strikes), but Webb got little run support and is now winless over his last five outings. After posting a 3.49 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 29:3 K:BB through 38.2 innings in August, he'll kick off the final month of the season on the road, as he's lined up for a start early next week in Wrigley Field against the Cubs.