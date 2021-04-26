Webb (1-1) pitched seven scoreless innings in a win over the Marlins on Sunday. He allowed just three hits while also walking three and striking out eight.

Webb contributed on both sides of the baseball Sunday, as he gave himself some run support with a two-run triple in the second inning to put the Giants up 3-0. The 24-year-old was dominant on the mound too. He was able to work around three hits and three walks by prompting three double-plays and also tied his career-high in punchouts with eight. He'll look to keep things rolling in his next scheduled start against the Padres on Saturday.