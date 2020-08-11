Webb (1-1) took the loss Monday versus the Astros, allowing five runs (two earned) on four hits and a walk while striking out three in 3.1 innings.

The Giants committed three errors Monday, two of which came in the third inning during a four-run rally by the Astros. Webb can't be blamed for all the struggles, but he still needed 81 pitches to record 10 outs. The 23-year-old right-hander has a 2.81 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 13:6 K:BB in 16 innings this season. He's projected to start Sunday at home versus the Athletics.