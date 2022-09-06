Webb (12-8) allowed three runs (two earned) on seven hits and no walks with six strikeouts in six innings to earn the win over the Dodgers on Monday.

The Giants hit five home runs in the contest, giving Webb plenty of support to take down the rival Dodgers. This ended a three-start losing streak for the right-hander, and it was his first quality start since he pitched eight scoreless innings Aug. 13 versus the Pirates. Webb has a 2.89 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 143:56 K:BB through 171 innings across 28 starts this year. He'll look to build off of this outing in his next start, tentatively scheduled as a road date versus the Cubs this weekend.