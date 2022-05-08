Webb (4-1) earned the win over St. Louis on Saturday, completing five innings and allowing four runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out seven.

This was far from Webb's best outing of the season -- he allowed a season-high four runs and needed 84 pitches to get through five frames. However, the Giants racked up nine runs in the first four innings, allowing the right-hander to pitch with limited stress and enabling him to pick up his fourth victory. Promisingly, Webb tied his season high with seven strikeouts after punching out just three batters in his previous outing. He'll carry a 3.82 ERA into his next start, which lines up to be a rematch against the Cardinals -- this time in St. Louis -- on Friday.