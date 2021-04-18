The Giants placed Webb on the injured list Sunday due to an unspecified issue.

San Francisco provided no explanation for why Webb and McGee were placed on the IL, perhaps suggesting that both were shut down due to COVID-19-related protocols. Regardless of why he was dropped from the active roster, Webb is no longer in line to rejoin the rotation during the upcoming week, as had been expected following Johnny Cueto's (lat) recent placement on the IL. The Giants will first require a replacement in the rotation for Webb on Tuesday in Philadelphia.