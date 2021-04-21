Webb allowed four runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out four over four innings. He did not factor into the decision during Tuesday's 10-7 win over the Phillies.

Webb got himself out of early trouble in the first after getting Brad Miller to ground into an inning-ending 4-6-3 double play with the bases loaded. He wasn't so fortunate in the following innings, as he allowed an RBI double to Nick Maton in the second and a three-run homer to Miller later in the third. The 24-year-old left-hander has had trouble in all three of his starts thus far, combining to give up 10 runs, 22 hits, seven walks and three home runs over 14.1 innings. The Giants will likely need one more start from him, which is scheduled to be Sunday against the Marlins, while Johnny Cueto (lat) remains on the 10-day injured list