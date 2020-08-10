Webb will start the Giants' series opener in Houston on Monday, Amy Gutierrez of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
After Jeff Samardzija (shoulder) and Drew Smyly (finger) moved to the injured list last week, Webb gained some added security in the rotation now that the Giants' starting pitching depth is being tested. The right-hander has posted a 2.13 ERA through his first three outings, but his lackluster peripherals (8.9 K-BB%, 4.08 FIP) suggests some regression could be headed his way. He'll at least have the opportunity to provide fantasy managers in weekly leagues with more value than usual, as Webb tentatively lines up for two starts this week. After Monday's outing, Webb will be on tap for a home start against the Athletics on Saturday or Sunday.