Webb (2-4) allowed six runs on six hits and two walks while striking out one batter over 3.1 innings in a loss to the A's on Friday.

The righty threw only 48 of 90 pitches for strikes and also plunked a batter. When he did put the ball in the zone, Webb was squared up, with the big blow being a three-run homer off the bat of Matt Olson in the third inning. Webb has shown flashes this season, but with a 5.73 ERA and 1.52 WHIP, he clearly still has a ways to go. He lines up to face the Rockies at home during the final week of the regular season.