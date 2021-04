Webb allowed three runs on eight hits and two walks over five innings during Saturday's 4-3 win over the Rockies. He had six strikeouts and did not factor in the decision.

The left-hander started out with three scoreless frames but surrendered three runs across the fourth and fifth innings. Webb has given up six runs on 15 hits with a 11:5 K:BB over 10.1 innings through his first two starts of the season, and he's set to pitch at Miami next weekend.