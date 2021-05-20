Webb was placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained right shoulder Thursday.

Webb left his start Monday against the Reds prematurely with what was originally called shoulder soreness. The Giants previously expressed optimism that he wouldn't have to miss a start, but an MRI revealed a mild strain Wednesday which will sideline him for at least one start. The team is optimistic that's all he'll have to miss, per Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle. The move can be backdated to Tuesday, leaving him eligible to return next Thursday, but it's not yet clear if he's expected to do so.