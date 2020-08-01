Webb allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits and four walks while striking out four in a no-decision versus the Rangers on Friday.

Webb was again generous with baserunners in his second start of the year, but mostly avoided any significant damage. He needed 79 pitches (44 strikes) to complete his short outing. The Giants were able to take him off the hook for the loss with a three-run fifth inning. Webb has a 2.35 ERA and 1.96 WHIP with six strikeouts in 7.2 innings so far. He's expected to face the Rockies on the road Wednesday.