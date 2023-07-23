Webb (8-8) took the loss against Washington on Saturday, allowing six runs on five hits and one walk while striking out two batters over 1.1 innings.

Webb's outing began well, as he retired the side in order in the first frame. Things unraveled for him in the second, however, as six of the seven batters he faced reach base, culminated by a CJ Abrams two-run homer that was followed by Webb getting the hook. The right-hander tossed 41 pitches and got just one out in the second inning, and his departure after 1.1 frames marked the shortest outing of his career. Webb had been pitching well coming into the contest -- he compiled a 1.59 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 28:2 K:BB over 22.2 innings covering his past three starts -- so Saturday's disaster should be viewed as an aberration rather than an expectation.