Webb will move back to the rotation for a pair of starts while Johnny Cueto (lat) is on the injured list, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Webb opened the season with a pair of starts, giving up six runs on 15 hits in 10.1 innings, before moving to the bullpen. He's needed again in the rotation temporarily but will likely return to the bullpen in late April unless another injury strikes the Giants' rotation.