Webb didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's contest between the Mariners and the Giants. He allowed five runs on six hits and three walks while fanning four across five innings.

Webb has posted back-to-back no-decisions, but he has allowed at least four runs without pitching six full innings in each of his last three starts. The right-hander has a 5.23 ERA and a 1.48 WHIP in 41.1 innings across nine starts this season, posting similar numbers to the ones he delivered in eight outings during the 2019 season.