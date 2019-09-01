Webb did not factor in the decision Saturday versus the Padres, allowing a run on seven hits and a walk. He struck out seven over 5.2 innings.

Webb got just a single run of support in the form of Austin Slater's solo home run in the first inning. Webb then gave up the game-tying single to Manuel Margot in the sixth inning, ending his appearance. The 22-year-old now owns a 3.52 ERA in 15.1 innings across three career starts. He's not guaranteed to stay in the rotation when Johnny Cueto (elbow) returns, but Webb should see at least one more start, likely Thursday versus the Cardinals.