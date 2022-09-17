Webb (13-9) took the loss Friday versus the Dodgers, allowing four runs on seven hits and two walks with two strikeouts in four innings.

Webb kept the ball in the yard for the seventh time in his last eight starts, but the Dodgers were able to beat him with small ball. The right-hander threw 57 of 90 pitches for strikes in a lackluster start. His ERA rose to 3.02 with a 1.19 WHIP and 151:48 K:BB through 182 innings across 30 starts this year. Webb is projected for a daunting road start in Colorado next week.