Webb will be recalled from Triple-A Sacramento to start Saturday's game against the Diamondbacks, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Webb was rumored to be in the mix for Saturday's start earlier in the week, and skipper Bruce Bochy confirmed prior to Friday's clash that Webb will toe the rubber for the third game of the series. He's ready to make his major-league debut after surrendering just one run over seven innings during his last start Monday against Triple-A Nashville.