The Giants clarified that Webb was placed on the injured list Sunday due to lingering effects from the second COVID-19 vaccine shot he recently received, Mark W. Sanchez of KNBR 680 San Francisco reports.

San Francisco is optimistic that Webb will be feeling closer to 100 percent within one or two days, and he'll be eligible to come off the IL at any point the Giants deem him ready to go. Assuming that's the case, Webb should still be on track to start Tuesday's game in Philadelphia, where he'll be stepping into the rotation as a replacement for the injured Johnny Cueto (lat).