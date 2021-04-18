Giants manager Gabe Kapler said he expects Webb (COVID-19 injured list) will be ready to make his next scheduled turn through the rotation Tuesday in Philadelphia, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

Webb was placed on the IL earlier Sunday as a precaution while he continues to experience lingering effects from the second COVID-19 vaccine shot he recently received. San Francisco is still listing Webb as its probable starter for Tuesday, so fantasy managers can probably count on him being ready to go for what's shaping up to be a two-start week. After Tuesday, Webb would line up to make a second start next Sunday versus the Marlins.