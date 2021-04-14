Webb pitched a perfect seventh inning with one strikeout to earn a hold in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Reds.

Webb was taken out of the rotation Wednesday, as Alex Wood is expected to return Saturday. The 24-year-old Webb through 11 pitches (six strikes) in his first relief appearances of the year. The right-hander is expected to be available for long-relief duties when necessary. He has a 4.76 ERA, 1.76 WHIP and 12:5 K:BB through 11.1 innings this season. Considering Johnny Cueto (lat) left Wednesday's game early, Webb could be a candidate for a spot start Tuesday in Philadelphia.