Webb (13-8) earned the win Saturday, allowing two runs on six hits over seven innings against the Cubs. He struck out six and did not issue a walk.

Webb turned in a couple clunkers early in the second half, but he's returned to form, posting 1.75 ERA in his last six starts. The 25-year-old is tied for sixth in the National League with 13 wins, and his 2.88 ERA for the season ranks sixth among qualified starters in the NL. Webb lines up for a home start against the Dodgers next week.