Webb tossed eight innings, giving up three runs on four hits while striking out 10 in the victory over the Phillies on Monday. He did not factor into the decision.

Webb was unable to limit the homers in this one, giving up three solo shots and tarnishing what was an almost perfect performance. Most notably, he entered the ninth inning with a 3-2 lead, but he allowed a game-tying home run to Kyle Schwarber to open the inning and was forced out of the contest. The 10 strikeouts were a season high for the right-hander and he has now given up three or fewer runs in four straight starts and all but one of his 10 outings in 2022. Webb now owns a 3.52 ERA and 1.16 WHIP with 50 punchouts over 61.1 frames this year.