Webb (14-11) allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits and a walk while striking out five over seven innings, taking the loss Thursday versus the Dodgers.

Webb was a little more in control than Dodgers starter Yoshinobu Yamamoto, but the Giants weren't able to give their ace enough run support to overcome his missteps in the sixth inning. This was still better than the six-run outing Webb had at home versus the Dodgers last Saturday. The 28-year-old is now at a 3.27 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 211:44 K:BB through 195.2 innings over 32 starts. He's projected for one more start this season in a home game versus the Cardinals, which will give him a chance to reach the 200-inning mark for the third straight season.