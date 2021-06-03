Webb was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right shoulder strain Thursday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Webb dealt with a shoulder strain at the end of May, but he was reinstated from the injured list Saturday and earned the win over the Dodgers. However, the right-hander apparently hasn't moved past the injury, as he'll now require another stint on the injured list. Right-hander Nick Tropeano was recalled as part of a corresponding move, while Scott Kazmir (personal) or Conner Menez could be candidates to take Webb's place in the rotation.