Webb was officially promoted from Triple-A Sacramento ahead of Saturday's start against the Diamondbacks.

Joey Rickard was optioned, freeing up a spot for Webb on the 25-man roster. Webb was excellent in his 41.1 innings at Double-A this season, posting a 2.40 FIP and 19.6 K-BB%, and he followed that up with seven innings of one-run ball in his Triple-A debut Monday. The Giants have two off days next week, so Webb is not a lock to stick around for the rest of August.

More News
Our Latest Stories