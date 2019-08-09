Webb was promoted to Triple-A Sacramento on Friday, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports reports.

One of the top pitching prospects in the Giants' system, Webb was suspended for 80 games earlier this year for testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance. He recorded a 2.18 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 47:12 K:BB in 41.1 innings at Double-A after logging 30.2 innings at that level in 2018. Webb could join the big-league rotation later this season or early next season.

