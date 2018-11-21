Giants' Logan Webb: Protected from Rule 5 draft

Webb was added to the Giants' 40-man roster Tuesday.

A 22-year-old righty, Webb has the potential to develop into a back-end starter or a swing man. He posted a 3.82 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 26 strikeouts in 30.2 innings (six starts) at Double-A last season. Now that he is on the 40-man roster, he could reach the big leagues in 2019, either as an emergency starter or long reliever.

