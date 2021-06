Webb (shoulder) is expected to join a minor-league affiliate for a rehab assignment this week, Amy Gutierrez of the Giants' official site reports.

The right-hander threw 20 pitches in a simulated inning Sunday, clearing the way to embark on a rehab assignment. Webb has been on the injured list since June 3 with a strained right shoulder, so he'll likely require multiple outings in the minors to build up his arm before being activated.