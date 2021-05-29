Webb (shoulder) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list ahead of Saturday's start against the Dodgers, Mark W. Sanchez of KNBR 680 San Francisco reports.

Webb only missed one turn through the rotation due to a mild right shoulder strain. The right-hander used all of his pitches in a 35-pitch bullpen session Wednesday and didn't require a rehab assignment before returning. It's not clear whether Webb will be on a pitch count Saturday, but Scott Kazmir could serve in a piggyback role if Webb isn't fully built up. Jason Vosler and Nick Tropeano were optioned to Triple-A Sacramento as part of a corresponding move.